Eswatin deports 88 illegal foreigners

MBABANE-(MaraviPost)-Eswatini has deported 88 undocumented foreign nationals after they were convicted of residing in the country illegally.

The group included 16 Brazilians and one Taiwanese national.

All 88 spent three months in custody following a police operation at the Castle Hotel linked to illegal gambling activities.

Authorities say the deportations are part of wider efforts to strengthen immigration enforcement and tackle unlawful activities.