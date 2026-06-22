Eswatin deports 88 illegal foreigners

MBABANE-(MaraviPost)-Eswatini has deported 88 undocumented foreign nationals after they were convicted of residing in the country illegally.
The group included 16 Brazilians and one Taiwanese national.
All 88 spent three months in custody following a police operation at the Castle Hotel linked to illegal gambling activities.
Authorities say the deportations are part of wider efforts to strengthen immigration enforcement and tackle unlawful activities.
Lloyd M’bwana
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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