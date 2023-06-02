Standard Bank donates MK4.5M mobility devices to Beit Cure

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Stock Exchange-listed Standard Bank Plc has donated mobility devices worth MK4.5 million to Beit Cure International Hospital in Blantyre to help in rehabilitation of children undergoing surgeries from natural and post-life physical deformities.

Presenting the donation, Head of Brand and Marketing Nyambura Chege said it is part of the bank’s intervention in the area of corporate social investments (CSI) that sees the financial house actively supporting society.

“Today marks a continuation of our contributions to the health care sector where we have a track record of building hospitals, providing financial support for Cholera and COVID-19, food and medicines, amongst others,” she said.

Chege said apart from the health sector, Standard Bank is also active in disaster response, education, youth, women and Sustainable Development and sports.

“As Standard Bank, our purpose is “Malawi is our home, we drive her growth”. We believe that the contributions we make to various sectors allow for a better community for Malawians and development for the country. Our donation to Beit Cure International today is a testament of our commitment to participating in the nations’ development plan,” said the Head of Brand and Marketing.

Despite being a non-profitable organization, the hospital which specializes in orthopedics and plastics manages to conduct up to 2145 surgeries and procedures each year, according to its Executive Director Elly Chemey.

“We are doing everything possible to bring back hope to children and others with critical needs for corrective surgeries. We also have a vision to grow, and in that regard we will in August conduct a major fund-raising event in Blantyre,” said Chemey.

The donation includes mobility devices such as wheelchairs and clutches which will aid in the movement of patients at the hospital. Most of the mobility devices will support in the healing of children. Recently, Standard Bank Plc donated MWK 120 Million towards Tropical Cyclone Freddy relief and Cholera.

