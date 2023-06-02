Karonga south legislator Mkandawire opens MK14 million CDF’s funded Chilumba Rural Hospital mortuary

By Special Mhango

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga South constituency who is also the Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire has opened a modern morgue worth MK14 million at Chilumba Rural Hospital which is within his area.

The facility which is regarded as a “burden lifted” by the constituents, has been constructed using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the tune of MK14 million.

In the cold-room, the mortuary has six trays meaning it can keep six bodies.

Speaking during the official opening​ ceremony, Mkandawire said the facility is part of fulfilling his campaign promises.

“All campaign promises I made will be fulfilled soon and that I can assure you. Next will be Male Ward room. I will not stop until Karonga South constituency is on the map,” said Mkandawire.

Different traditional leaders spoke during the ceremony said the structure will help to reduce transport costs as well as the 90 kilometers​ distance that people used to cover from the area to Karonga district hospital.

“In the past it was very stressful especially when somebody passed​ away. We had no options but to ferry the body to Karonga district hospital urgently for fear that the body may go bad as temperature here is always high,” they said.

While asking the constituents to give the MP another term in order to fulfill his vision, the chiefs then thanked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for recognizing their son especially by giving him a cabinet position.

The chiefs took an opportunity to express their gratitude to thank President Chakwera through their MP for maize relief the area as well as the whole district received due to the dry spell.

“We to assure the President that we are behind you. And to be honest, this is the first time to see the real work of CDF. We don’t see the reason of not giving you another term,” they collaborated.

In his remarks, Director of Health and Social Services in the district, Dr David Sibale, said the mortuary will help to isolate people who have died of infectious disease so as to prevent the spread.

Sibale disclosed that the facility will not only help people around the constituency but from Karonga Nyungwe constituency as well Rumphi East.

He assured the MP and the constituents that the health workers will make sure that the facility is well used and protected

