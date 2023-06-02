Malawi court orders opposition DPP to return illegal solicited MK14m to councils



ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Thieves caught! Malawi court seating in Zomba on Thursday, June 1, 2023 ordered opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pay back MK14 million the party illegally solicited from councils for a blue night event.

The money was illegally solicited in 2019 when the party was in power, prompting some civil organisations to drag the party to court to force it refund the money back to government coffers.

Justice Zione Ntaba has ordered the DPP to refund the money to the councils within 30 days.

DPP Defense lawyer, Chimwemwe Sikwese said he will consult party officials for the way forward following the verdict.

Sikwese disclosed that is currently studying the judgement before consulting his clients for their opinion on whether to appeal or not.

DPP was removed from power following 2020 Presidential elections that witnessed Lazarus Chakwera with Tonse Alliance wining the polls.

Since 2020 DPP has been in leadership crisis that only elective convention will end the tension.

