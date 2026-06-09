Court bars Police from arresting former State House Chief of Staff Kapondamgaga

By Burnett Munthali
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Lilongwe magistrate’s court has issued an injunction barring police from arresting Prince Kapondamgaga.
Kapondamgaga previously served as Chief of Staff at State House during the MCP administration.
Minutes earlier, police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo had confirmed that Kapondamgaga had been arrested.
Shortly after, Kapondamgaga’s legal representatives secured the injunction to prevent his detention.
The injunction has since been served to the police.
Lloyd M’bwana
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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