NICO Group offers Malawi Queens permanent home

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a landmark development set to transform the future of netball in Malawi, the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has officially received the Queens House from NICO Group through its subsidiary, Eris Properties, providing the Malawi Queens with a permanent home for the first time.

The facility, strategically located in Blantyre, is expected to revolutionize the way the country’s celebrated national netball team prepares for international competitions, ending years of costly accommodation arrangements and offering players a stable and professional environment to train, recover, and focus on achieving excellence.

The handover marks a significant milestone not only for NAM but also for women’s sport in Malawi, underscoring NICO Group’s unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of netball and empowering one of the nation’s most successful sporting teams.

For years, accommodation has been one of the biggest financial challenges facing NAM whenever the Malawi Queens assembled for training camps.

With the unveiling of the Queens House, that burden has now been dramatically reduced.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NAM President Vitumbiko Gubuduza described the facility as a transformative investment that will have a lasting impact on the association and the athletes it serves.

“Accommodation has always been one of our major operational costs whenever the Malawi Queens are in camp.

“With this facility, NAM is expected to save approximately MK75 million annually, resources that can now be redirected towards player development, competitions, and other strategic priorities,” said Gubuduza.

The Malawi Queens hold at least five training camps every year, with accommodation and related expenses averaging MK25 million per camp.

The establishment of a dedicated home therefore represents far more than just a building—it is a strategic investment that will strengthen the team’s competitiveness while securing the long-term sustainability of the sport.

Eris Properties Chief Executive Officer Washington Chimuzu said the property has been leased to NAM for an initial three-year period, with an option for extension, highlighting NICO Group’s long-term vision for the advancement of netball in Malawi.

The facility is expected to serve as more than just accommodation for the national team. NAM anticipates that the property will become a valuable asset capable of generating income through hosting other sporting teams and activities when not occupied by the Queens.

The timing of the handover could not be more significant.

As Malawi Queens intensify preparations for major international assignments, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the Africa Netball Cup, the new facility offers a much-needed boost in their quest to compete with the world’s best.

NAM has hailed the partnership as a shining example of how corporate investment can transform women’s sport, creating opportunities for athletes to thrive and inspiring future generations of netball players across the country.

For the Malawi Queens, the Queens House is more than bricks and mortar.

It is a symbol of belief, ambition and progress—a permanent home built on a shared vision to see Malawi continue shining on the continental and global netball stage.