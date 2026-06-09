Elon Musk poised to become world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX eyes public debut

By Burnett Munthali

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire, fueled by the continued growth of Tesla and a potential SpaceX IPO.

SpaceX is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, with a valuation that could reach an estimated $1.77 trillion.

The listing would potentially add hundreds of billions to Musk’s already enormous net worth.

However, this milestone is largely based on stock valuations and paper wealth, not cash sitting in a bank account.

Market analysts note that the figure reflects the company’s projected market capitalization at launch, which can fluctuate sharply with investor sentiment.

Musk’s fortune has historically been tied to the performance of Tesla shares, which remain the largest component of his wealth.

A successful SpaceX IPO would mark a significant expansion of that wealth base into the space sector.

For perspective, if someone spent $1 million every single day, it would still take nearly 2,740 years to spend $1 trillion.

The comparison underscores the scale of wealth accumulation in the modern technology and space industries.

If realized, the milestone would set a new benchmark in global wealth and intensify debate over the concentration of capital among tech entrepreneurs.