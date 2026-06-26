WATISE 4.0 & Award: Experts, Stakeholders & Policy Analysts Draw Attention to AI’s Impact on Africa’s Telecoms Industry

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on all aspects of human endeavour has not spared the telecommunications industry in Africa and, indeed, Nigeria.

Lagos, Nigeria, 26 June 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Experts and industry stakeholders, including policy analysts, believe that rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly improve service delivery for the telecoms operators in the region, just as it is already doing in the developed economy.

They all spoke at the fourth edition of the West Africa Telecoms Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (WATISE 4.0 and Awards) with the theme ‘The Resilient AI Fabric: Trust, Integrity, and Sustainability in Next Generation Network Infrastructure’ and organised by the award-winning telecoms, technology and business news website, TechnologyMirror.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, who delivered the Keynote address and Lead Presentation under theme of the WATISE 4.0 edition disclosed that the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will significantly increase demand for data and connectivity, making resilient telecommunications infrastructure, cybersecurity, and public trust indispensable to Nigeria’s digital future.

According to him, AI is poised to transform virtually every aspect of modern life, from education and healthcare to financial services, commerce, and governance, suggesting that discussions around AI must extend beyond software applications and algorithms to address the underlying digital infrastructure required to support an increasingly connected society.

“As we continue discussing artificial intelligence, one reality becomes increasingly clear: data consumption will continue to grow exponentially. The more AI becomes embedded in our daily lives, the greater the demand for connectivity,” he said.

He stressed that future digital economies would require more than basic internet access, calling for investments in high-capacity fibre networks, low-latency transmission systems, and robust telecommunications infrastructure capable of supporting real-time digital services.

“However, it is not enough to have connectivity. What we need is ultra-reliable connectivity, high-capacity fibre networks, low-latency transmission systems, and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting real-time applications,” Adebayo stated.

The ALTON chairman noted that while users today may complain about slow video streaming or delayed downloads, future technologies will place much greater demands on network reliability. Emerging services such as remote healthcare, AI-powered enterprises, autonomous systems, smart cities, and real-time financial transactions will require uninterrupted connectivity and near-zero downtime.

“In that environment, network reliability becomes far more than a convenience; it becomes a necessity,” he said.

The Group Managing Director of ipNX, Nigeria’s leading telecoms company, who delivered the second lead paper under the topic ‘Next-G Telecoms Infrastructure and Ethical AI in Network Management’, noted the increasing reliance on cloud services, fintech, digital commerce, and AI-powered applications adding that there is a growing demand for broadband and digital services, including a rapid growth in data consumption.

Aror, who was represented by the Director, Strategic Business Initiatives, ipNX, Mr Olusola Teniola, illustrated the roles that AI plays in telecoms and network management stating that AI detects and prevent failures before they impact services adding that dynamic load balancing and congestion resolution are now possible in traffic management through the help of AI solution.

He further added that personalised services and intelligent fault resolution are now the norm in customer service experience, stressing that real-time threat detection and automated response are the game-changer in cyber-security.

In his closing remarks, the ipNX GMD said: “The future belongs not to the nations with the most technology, but to those that deploy technology responsibly, inclusively, and in service of their people.”

Meanwhile during a fireside chat on the theme of WATISE 4.0 anchored by the Vice President of Data and Insights, Mr Oluwole Abegunde, the experts and stakeholders on the panel called for accelerated investment in local Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure, data centres and indigenous models to reduce dependence on foreign technology platforms.

the Chief Operating Officer at WTES Projects, Mr Chidi Ajuzie, said Nigeria’s ability to benefit from AI depended largely on investments in connectivity, digital literacy, local hosting facilities and AI-ready infrastructure.

Ajuzie said Nigeria remained largely a consumer within the global AI ecosystem, with limited participation in hardware manufacturing, cloud computing and AI model development.

“To truly benefit from AI, Nigeria must move beyond consumption and begin investing in local capacity, including infrastructure, talent development and indigenous innovation,” Ajuzie said.

He stressed the need for local datasets and indigenous AI models capable of reflecting African languages, cultures and realities.

He said investments in education, digital skills, cybersecurity and infrastructure would be critical to building a competitive AI ecosystem.

Speaking on infrastructure, Mr Seun Olorunnisola of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), said local internet traffic exchange remained vital to AI growth.

Olorunnisola said bringing content and AI services closer to users would improve speed, reduce latency and enhance user experience.

“Keeping more internet traffic within Nigeria will reduce latency, improve service quality and create a stronger foundation for AI applications and digital services,” Olorunnisola said.

According to him, AI development within Nigeria would become more viable as more internet traffic and digital content are localised.

Director of Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX, Mr Olusola Teniola, identified accessibility, availability and affordability as critical factors for AI adoption.

Teniola said Nigeria and other African countries must develop confidence to build AI solutions tailored to local realities rather than relying solely on imported technologies.

He noted that telecommunications infrastructure remained the foundation of financial inclusion and the broader digital economy.

“We must create an environment where infrastructure investments are protected and innovation is encouraged, enabling Nigeria to compete effectively in the global digital economy,” Teniola said.

He urged governments to create policies that supported infrastructure deployment while encouraging innovation and investment across the digital sector.

Also speaking, National Secretary of the Association of Financial Inclusion Agents of Nigeria (AFIAN), Mr Stephen Adeoye, said AI was already improving fraud detection and financial services delivery.

Adeoye said financial institutions and fintech firms increasingly deploy AI tools to monitor suspicious transactions, support lending decisions and strengthen customer verification processes.

The stakeholders agreed that stronger infrastructure, local innovation and digital skills development would determine Nigeria’s ability to compete in the emerging AI-driven economy.

Earlier in his welcome address, the convener of WATISE, Mr Isaiah Erhiawarien, who is also the Country Editor of TechnologyMirror, stated that telecos are now building A-Ran plus GPU infrastructure adding that consumers are now enjoying better call together fewer spams.

He said that the 2026 edition was designed to rejig the industry into more focused delivery services that ride on AI solutions that will impact the region’s digital economy.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Watise

The post WATISE 4.0 & Award: Experts, Stakeholders & Policy Analysts Draw Attention to AI’s Impact on Africa’s Telecoms Industry appeared first on African Media Agency.