Mwanza Stadium closed for repatriation exercise: Disrupts football fixtures

MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Mwanza District Council has announced the immediate suspension of all sporting activities at Mwanza Stadium as the facility is being used to accommodate and process Malawians returning from South Africa.

The development means that several football matches that were scheduled to take place at the venue this weekend and in the coming weeks will no longer be played at the stadium until further notice.

According to the council, the decision was made to allow authorities to effectively manage the reception of returnees arriving from South Africa amid ongoing repatriation efforts.

The closure comes just days after the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) confirmed Mwanza Stadium as the venue for the FDH Bank Premiership encounter between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters FC.

Apart from the top-flight fixture, Mwanza Stars had also planned to use the stadium for their Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) FINCA League One matches.

The unavailability of the stadium has forced football authorities to make adjustments to their schedules in order to accommodate the changing circumstances.

In a statement, SULOM announced that the FDH Bank Premiership match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters FC, initially scheduled for Saturday, 27 June 2026, has been postponed.

The match will now be played on Monday, 29 June 2026, at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

SULOM explained that the rescheduling was necessitated by the unavailability of both Mpira Stadium and Joyce Chitsulo Stadium on the original match date, coupled with the closure of Mwanza Stadium.

The council has not indicated when Mwanza Stadium will resume normal operations, saying further communication will be provided as authorities continue managing the arrival of Malawians returning from South Africa.