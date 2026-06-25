Fuel prices drop: But why minibus fares remain high for Lilongwe commuters?

By Chisomo Kayla Mbalame

LILONGWE-(MANA)-A week after the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) reduced petrol prices from MK6,209 to MK5,619 per litre, minibus fares in Lilongwe remain unchanged, leaving commuters concerned about the continued high cost of public transport.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Area 49 resident Joyce Bandula said a reduction in minibus fares would ease the burden on many people who depend on public transport daily amid the current economic hardships.

“When fuel prices go up, even by a small margin, minibus operators increase fares within hours. However, when fuel prices go down, fares remain the same, and nothing changes,” she said.

Bandula said commuters expected operators to review fares following the reduction in fuel prices.

However, Minibus Association Secretary, Coxley Kamange, said operators have not reduced fares because there is no enforcement mechanism to regulate public transport charges.

Kamange added that the cost of vehicle spare parts, including engine oil, remains high, affecting the operations of minibus businesses.

“When MERA reduces fuel prices by a small margin, operators use that opportunity to recover losses incurred during periods when fuel prices were high,” he said.

Currently, public transport fares across the capital city remain unregulated, leaving local operators to fix prices independently at Lilongwe’s various ranks.

Without a strict enforcement mechanism to govern these prices, local commuters are left with no choice but to absorb the high costs alone.