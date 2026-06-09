Africa referee Omar Artan reportedly denied entry to US ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

By Edwin Mbewe

MIAMI-(MaraviPost)-Africa’s top referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, has reportedly been denied entry into the United States and sent back to Turkey ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, raising fresh concerns about travel and visa challenges affecting tournament personnel.

According to reports cited by India Today, Artan was turned away by immigration authorities upon arrival at Miami International Airport and subsequently placed on a return flight to Istanbul.

The exact reasons for the reported denial of entry have not yet been officially disclosed by United States authorities.

The incident comes at a sensitive time as preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With thousands of players, officials, media personnel, and support staff expected to travel across borders during the tournament, immigration and logistical arrangements have become a major focus for organizers.

Artan is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most respected football referees and has officiated several high-profile international matches under the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA competitions.

News of his reported exclusion has sparked debate among football stakeholders and fans, with many questioning whether administrative and immigration procedures could affect the smooth running of the tournament.

The reported development adds to a growing list of logistical concerns surrounding the World Cup, including visa processing delays, travel coordination, and cross-border movement for accredited personnel.

Neither FIFA nor United States immigration authorities had issued an official statement on the matter at the time of publication.

Efforts to obtain confirmation and further details were ongoing.

Should the reports be confirmed, the incident could intensify scrutiny of travel arrangements for officials and participants involved in the world’s biggest football tournament.

More details are expected to emerge as authorities and tournament organizers respond to the reports.