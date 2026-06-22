Chaponda assures returned Malawians of safety, urged to use RSA skills

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. George Chaponda has told Malawians repatriated from South Africa that they are safe, protected, and free to restart their lives at home.

Addressing returnees at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, Chaponda encouraged them to apply the skills and experience they gained while working in South Africa to rebuild their livelihoods.

He said government is committed to ensuring their security and reintegration.

Commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni gave an update on the repatriation process.

He said 2,218 Malawians have already arrived back home, 514 are currently on the way, and an estimated 15,000 remain in South Africa awaiting return.

Moleni noted that DoDMA is working with other agencies to support the returnees with basic needs and relocation assistance as more people come in.

The repatriations follow recent tensions affecting Malawian nationals in South Africa.

Government officials say coordination with Pretoria continues to ensure a safe and orderly return for those who wish to come home.