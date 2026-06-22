Malawi bids farewell to visual chronicler Ras Peter Kansengwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A hush has settled over Lilongwe following the death of Ras Peter Kansengwa, the photographer whose lens captured the pulse of Malawi for over 20 years.

He passed away on Friday at Kamuzu Central Hospital at 44, after a prolonged fight with abdominal cancer and kidney complications.

Family representative Faster Abdullah Mtenje said Kansengwa was admitted on Wednesday and died while under care.

For generations of Malawians, Kansengwa was the quiet observer at the heart of public life.

He documented state functions, political rallies, and cultural gatherings with an eye that turned fleeting scenes into lasting records.

His portfolio includes images of Presidents Lazarus Chakwera and the late Bingu wa Mutharika, coverage of the HRDC protests that shaped Malawi’s recent political landscape, and the widely shared portrait of South African artist Makhadzi that drew attention across the region.

Beyond the assignments, Kansengwa was a fixture at community events, most notably the Great Angels Choir’s annual Christmas celebrations at BICC, where he arrived early to record the day’s spirit.

He also invested time in training emerging photographers, ensuring his skills would outlive him. “He preserved more than images,” said photographer Thandiwe Banda. “He preserved who we are as Malawians.”

The path was not always smooth. During a Black Missionaries and Evison Matafale concert in Blantyre, Kansengwa faced aggression from security personnel who accused him of unauthorized photography.

He described being assaulted, chased, and forced to flee on foot from the city center to Ndirande.

The incident did not deter him from continuing his work.

Health challenges surfaced in 2024 when Kansengwa disclosed struggles with his eye and leg. He sought medical care in India, but the condition persisted.

Weekly medication costs of around K60,000 added financial strain.

In 2022, friends and fans in Lilongwe hosted a reggae aerobics fundraiser at Bingu National Stadium to assist with his treatment expenses.

Even as his health declined, Kansengwa remained engaged with the public.

His final Facebook post simply read “Sick.” His son Silvate later confirmed his passing.

Burial is set for Saturday in Lilongwe. Funeral proceedings will begin at Area 21, followed by interment at Area 18 Cemetery.

Across social media and in personal messages, tributes have been flowing in.

The Great Angels Choir called him an irreplaceable supporter of their ministry.

Journalist Chimwemwe Mhango noted that Kansengwa’s work gave Malawi’s visual arts a standard to aspire to, saying his photographs conveyed what words could not.

Kansengwa was once named Best Photographer of the Year at a national media awards ceremony, earning a trophy and K80,000.

To colleagues and subjects alike, however, his real recognition came from the trust people placed in him to safeguard their stories.

Though he can no longer raise his camera, the images he left behind continue to speak. In homes, newsrooms, and online spaces, they offer a window into Malawi’s celebrations, struggles, and everyday life. Through those frames, Kansengwa’s voice endures.