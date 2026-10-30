MEC faces eviction over Lilongwe Chisakho House’s MK274m rental arrears

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is facing possible eviction from its headquarters at Chisankho House after its landlord threatened to repossess the property over unpaid rent amounting to MK274.78 million.

This publication understands that Capital Development Limited has issued a statutory demand requiring the electoral body to clear six months of outstanding rental payments or risk losing access to its Lilongwe City Centre premises.

A notice filed with the High Court of Malawi’s Commercial Division under Commercial Cause Number 323 of 2026 accuses MEC of failing to meet its rental obligations dating back to May 1, 2026.

The outstanding amount is calculated at MK45.79 million per month, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), bringing the total arrears to MK274.78 million.

Dated October 26, 2026, the notice gives MEC seven days from the date of service to settle the debt, alongside interest charged at five percentage points above the base lending rate and collection fees amounting to 15 percent.

Capital Development Limited has warned that failure to comply could trigger enforcement of its contractual rights, including re-entering the property, shutting down the premises and repossessing the building.

The landlord has also indicated that it may pursue legal proceedings to recover possession of the property if the outstanding obligations remain unsettled.

The dispute arises despite an existing lease agreement between the two parties that is scheduled to run until April 30, 2028.

Chisankho House, which serves as MEC’s headquarters, is situated in Lilongwe’s City Centre, making the threatened repossession a significant development for the electoral management body.