Malawi holds El Niño preparedness simulation exercise in lowershire district

By Precious Mtuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-On Thursday, October 29, Malawi conducted El Nino Preparedness Simulation Exercise (SimEx) at the Humanitarian Staging Area in Bangula, Nsanje, to strengthen national readiness for potential climate shocks during the 2026/2027 season.

The exercise comes amid expectations that there is 80% probability of the country to experience El Nino, which will bring erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and food insecurity in the southern districts during the October–December 2026 planting season, with December carrying the highest risk (above 80% in some districts), alongside an elevated chance of dry spells in January–March 2027 (62% probability).

Northern and parts of central Malawi are more likely to see normal to above normal rainfall during October-December sub-season.

In preparation, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), together with its partners including World Food Programme (WFP) and the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), conducted the simulation exercise to test preparedness and response for the 2026/2027 season.

DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Moleni said the exercise aims to test coordination mechanisms, early warning systems and response plans among government agencies and humanitarian partners ahead of the next rainy season.

Moleni said the government is ready to support affected areas with resources.

He also encouraged people in the Central and Northern regions to grow enough maize to help feed the country that will be mostly affected.

As part of a proactive approach to disaster risk management shifting from reactive responses to anticipatory action the partners launched a digital Stockholm platform for partners to be updating, WFP Deputy Country Director Bernard Owadi said.

Ow​​adi said WFP will continue to support the government preparedness and response plans.

NFRA Chief Executive Officer Dr Bruce Munthali said the agency had begun purchasing maize in response to concerns about dry spells and will continue buying maize across the country.