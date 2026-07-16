Thursday, 16 Jul 2026

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Law and order Malawi

Court orders MEC warehouse’ sealing over lease dispute

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MaraviPost

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed the sealing of one of its warehouses at Njewa in Lilongwe following a court order linked to outstanding rental obligations after the expiry of its lease agreement.

MEC publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa disclosed that the commission had concluded negotiations to renew the lease but has been awaiting government approval in line with expenditure control measures introduced earlier this year.

“The Commission is engaging government and the landlord to resolve the matter and has assured the public that it remains committed to protecting public assets and carrying out its constitutional duties,” reads MEC statement in part.

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Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)

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