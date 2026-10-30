SeedCo Malawi’s 2026 Open Golf Championship pegged at $20,000, registers 264 golfers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-SeedCo Malawi has pegged the 2026 Open Golf Championship at US$20,000 with 264 golfers already registered for participation.

According SeedCo Malawi, the tournament will run from November 19 to 24, 2026 at Lilongwe Golf Club and the overall professional golfer shall receive US$5,000.

Golf Union of Malawi president, Gift Kawamba told the news conference on Friday, October 30, that the tournament has attracted a large pool of foreign golfers for the first time with Zambians dominating and others including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Professional Golfers Association- PGA senior official, Patrick Shycall also added that there is huge anticipation that local golfers shall seize the opportunity of playing on home soil to win the championship.

Last year’s winner, Paul Chidale and Peter Lumbe are the key players to watch for Malawi.

SeedCo Malawi Limited has been the tournament’s major sponsor for the past five years in the country.