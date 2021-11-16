Zimbabwean golfer Robson Chinhoi emerged overall winner in 2021 SeedCo Open Golf

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean golfer Robson Chinhoi emerged overall winner in 2021 SeedCo Open Golf Tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The tournament that started on Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, November 14, 2021, Zimbabwean golfer finished with a gross score of 280.

On the first day, Chinhoi had 67 score before 69 on the second day. On the third day, he had a score of 72 before achieving the same on the last day.

Chinhoi showed great character from the first day, having maintained top spot until the last day of the tournament.

The victory comes just one month after he won Safari Series Four held in Kenya.

In his victory speech, Chinhoi said it was not easy to win the tournament.

“I played to beat the golf course. I studied the golf course very well and I played according to my plans,” the Zimbabwean said when asked his secret about victory.

For winning the tournament, Chinhoi will pocket US$2,500 (about K2 million).

Another Zimbabwean golfer Nyasha Muyambo finished on second position with a score of 287 whereas Zambian golfer Patrick Mwendepole came third with a score of 290.

Malawi’s highly rated golfer Paul Chidale, who won the tournament in 2020, came fourth with a score of 292.

Chidale started the tournament well with a score of 68 on the first day but he had a score of 76 on the second day. On the third day, he had a score of 72 before registering a 76 score on the last day.

But he conceded defeat.

“It is part of the game,” Chidale said.

Moton Kumbai from Zimbabwe and Mathew Mahome from Kenya tied on a score of 296.

Adam Sailesi from Malawi made the cut when he finished on position seven with a score of 298, just one above Tafara Mpofu from Zimbabwe, who finished on position eight.

Sydney Wemba from Zambia finished on position nine with a score of 300 whereas Tatenda Makunde from Zimbabwe was on position 10 with a score of 303.

Seed-Co Malawi organised the golf tournament which attracted 47 professional golfers.

In addition, the company also sponsored other categories including championship and junior category.

Seedco Malawi Managing Director Boyd Luwe was satisfied on the tournament success saying the event has put Malawi on map.

Luwe said the tournament success lied number of professional golfers participated, charity work and inclusion of junior category.

“This is the third event Seedco has hosted that we are happy trying tournament on annual global calendar as our friends do considering countries do participate. We even increased winners prizes from US$10,000 last year to US$15,000 this year.

“About 250 golfers participated this year compared to 2020 of 160 that in 2021 we had 42 professional golfers while last year only 10 were available. Next year we want to include female professional golfers”, he said.

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima opened the four day Golf tournament who also presided over MK5 million donation to two charitable organisation.

