Malawi’s fuel nightmare: Motorists trapped for days in endless queues

ZOMBA-(Maravi Post)-Malawi’s deepening fuel crisis is leaving motorists stranded at petrol stations for days, crippling their livelihoods and exposing the growing economic pressures caused by foreign currency shortages.

Local media reports indicate that motorists across the country are enduring prolonged queues as fuel deliveries struggle to meet demand, forcing some drivers to spend nights in their vehicles while waiting for supplies.

The country requires approximately two million litres of fuel daily, with imports demanding about US$49 million in foreign exchange every month, placing significant pressure on its limited dollar reserves.

Energy officials have attributed the persistent shortages to difficulties securing foreign currency to pay suppliers, while delays in international banking arrangements have disrupted the movement of fuel shipments.

In Lilongwe, fuel availability at one petrol station reportedly dropped from 30,000 litres per day to just 5,000 litres, with supplies sometimes running out shortly after a tanker arrives.

Transport operators are also bearing the consequences, with some resorting to expensive black-market fuel and raising fares to cover increased operating costs.

The crisis is squeezing household incomes, disrupting businesses and intensifying frustration among motorists, while petrol station attendants face threats from customers desperate to obtain fuel.

Drivers are calling for reliable supplies and fair distribution as Malawi confronts the urgent challenge of securing foreign exchange, restoring fuel imports and enabling transport operators to resume normal business.