By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE — (MaraviPost) — Malawi is showing signs of relief from its prolonged fuel supply challenges, with motorists in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu experiencing shorter queues and improved access to petrol and diesel at selected filling stations.

The improvement follows continued government efforts to stabilise fuel supplies, with observations from a Sunday, November 29, 2026, spot check indicating that some filling stations are now serving motorists without the lengthy waiting periods that previously characterised the fuel situation.

According to local media reports, several TotalEnergies, Phoenix and Puma filling stations in Lilongwe were serving motorists upon arrival, suggesting that supply conditions had improved in some parts of the capital.

The observations come amid renewed government assurances that the fuel crisis could ease within days.

On Friday, November 28, Information and Communications Technology Minister Shadric Namalomba told journalists in Blantyre that fuel availability was expected to return to normal within days as authorities pursued emergency measures to improve access to foreign currency.

According to reports published on Sunday by Nyasa Times and Zaku Malawi, Namalomba attributed the prolonged shortages to several factors, including foreign exchange constraints, disruptions associated with conflict in the Middle East, Malawi’s dependence on imported petroleum products and regional supply limitations.

He also indicated that motorists in the Northern Region were already accessing fuel without lengthy queues, while supplies were being extended towards the Central and Southern regions.

The latest observations in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu therefore offer an encouraging indication that distribution conditions may be improving, although availability remains uneven across the country.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika had earlier assured Malawians on October 31, 2026, that his administration was working to resolve the fuel supply challenges.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe after returning from South Africa, Mutharika attributed the difficulties partly to logistical challenges in transporting petroleum products from neighbouring countries.

He identified ports in Mozambique and Tanzania, including Nacala, Beira, Tanga and Dar es Salaam, as locations where fuel supplies were available but required efficient transportation into Malawi.

The President appealed for patience, assuring the public that his administration would work towards addressing the disruptions.

Government has also pursued measures to increase the availability of foreign currency to finance petroleum imports.

On November 21, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha disclosed that government had applied for foreign exchange resources to support fuel procurement and reduce persistent queues at filling stations.

He explained that the foreign currency would be channelled through institutions responsible for petroleum procurement and supply, including the National Oil Company of Malawi and relevant industry players.

Earlier, Energy Minister Jean Mathanga announced that Malawi had secured 23.6 million litres of petrol and diesel, with 11.6 million litres reportedly in transit at the time of the announcement in October.

The procurement was intended to replenish dwindling national stocks and improve distribution to filling stations across the country.

However, the improvement should not yet be interpreted as a complete resolution of the fuel crisis.

Reports published on November 29 indicate that shortages and uncertainty over deliveries continue in some areas, with motorists still experiencing difficulties accessing fuel.

The prolonged shortage has affected public transport operators, private motorists, businesses and other sectors that depend on reliable petroleum supplies.

For transport operators, inconsistent fuel availability directly affects daily earnings, passenger movement and the cost of delivering goods and services.

The latest developments have therefore raised hopes that motorists could gradually return to normal refuelling routines if supplies continue reaching filling stations consistently.

For now, the central test for government will be maintaining regular deliveries across all regions rather than allowing improvements to remain concentrated in selected locations.

Malawians will be watching closely to establish whether the shorter queues reported on Sunday mark the beginning of a sustained recovery in fuel availability.

The immediate relief is encouraging, but consistent nationwide supply will ultimately determine whether the fuel crisis is genuinely over.