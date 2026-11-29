LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri, has challenged journalists to use their platforms to promote national development and expose social injustices, particularly corruption.

Phiri made the call on Saturday when he presided over the elective Annual General Meeting of Bwaila Media Club (BMC) held at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe.

He said the media plays a critical role in shaping society, noting that journalists have the power to either contribute to national progress or undermine it, depending on how they exercise their profession.

Phiri urged journalists to strike a balance between positive reporting and investigative journalism by highlighting issues that affect the country while ensuring that their reports are backed by facts and evidence.

“The media should also look at the role it can play in nation building. It is important to report positively, but it is equally important to flag issues that Malawians may not be aware of.

“For example, corruption. While we as politicians are trying our best to curb corruption, the media has the power to unearth these issues.

But as we do that, it is important to report positively. Do that with facts and evidence and not hearsay because, at the end of the day, that destroys the country,” said Phiri.

He, however, stressed that integrity and ethical conduct should not be the responsibility of journalists alone, but should be upheld across all sectors of society.

BMC Chairperson Felix Washon said the AGM provides members with an opportunity to reflect on the club’s achievements, exchange ideas and chart a way forward.

Washon said journalists have a significant responsibility to inform and educate the public on governance and development issues, making collective engagement essential in strengthening the club and the profession.

Speaking on behalf of MRCS, Head of Health Dan Banda said the organisation values its partnership with Bwaila Media Club in promoting positive change in communities.

Banda said the organisation conducted an Ebola preparedness orientation for journalists during the meeting to equip them with knowledge on the disease and the importance of responsible information dissemination.

“One of the issues we are doing today is provide a preparedness orientation to journalists on Ebola, because we know the role of the media and how they can complement government efforts through timely and appropriate information dissemination.

The AGM was supported by several stakeholders, including Cleck Hardware, the British High Commission, Liwonde Country Lodge and the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS).