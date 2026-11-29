By Edwin Mbewe

BAMAKO-(MaraviPost)-Imagine getting so angry during an argument that you jump up to confront someone, only to be stopped by the roof above your head!

In Mali, the Dogon people have a traditional meeting place known as the Toguna, and its unusual design has a fascinating story behind it.

Unlike ordinary meeting halls, the Toguna has an extremely low ceiling, supported by wooden or stone pillars and covered with thick layers of millet stalks.

Anyone entering the structure quickly discovers that standing upright is almost impossible.

But this unusual design is about more than just architecture.

Traditionally, the Toguna serves as a gathering place where men in Dogon communities meet during the hottest hours of the day to discuss village affairs, exchange stories, make important decisions and settle disagreements.

And here is where things get interesting!

According to an observation recorded by French researcher Geneviève Calame-Griaule in 1965, the low roof makes it difficult for anyone to jump to their feet in anger during a heated discussion.

Think about it: just when someone is about to lose their temper, stand up and make a dramatic move, the low ceiling becomes an unexpected obstacle!

Local guides have even demonstrated this unusual feature to visitors, acting out how an angry person might begin to rise before remembering the roof just in time.

Whether intentional or simply a clever feature of traditional design, the Toguna has become a fascinating example of how architecture can influence human behaviour.

In a world where arguments can quickly turn into confrontations, this traditional Dogon meeting house offers a remarkable reminder that sometimes, the best way to keep people calm is to make sure they cannot stand up too quickly!