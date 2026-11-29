NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told a Kenyan journalist he is misinformed about Zimbabwe, insisting the country’s economy and currency are “very stable.”

The exchange took place in Nairobi yesterday during Mnangagwa’s state visit to Kenya for the inaugural Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission summit.

According to Punch News, the journalist had asked what lessons Zimbabwe could learn from Kenya after facing high inflation and currency instability.

Mnangagwa rejected the suggestion, saying the journalist should not rely on outdated papers or lectures.

He admitted Zimbabwe had faced challenges, but said they have been resolved and the country is now thriving.

“I will pay for you to come to Zimbabwe and see for yourself,” he said. “You will be free to tour any part of the country, ask any questions, move around on your own, and later share your findings at State House.”

Ruto steps in

Kenyan President William Ruto defended both the scribe and Mnangagwa’s response and pledged to facilitate the journalist’s trip.

Ruto said Kenya will give the journalist a visa, describing him as merely an inquisitive young man with no other intention.

He stressed the need for reliable channels of information in an era of fake news and misinformation, saying African countries are often judged unfairly using outdated and unverified information.

That unfair judgement, Ruto said, affects Africa’s credit ratings and leads to high interest rates on development money.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on matters of communication.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly maintained that his reforms, including the introduction of the ZiG currency, have brought stability and controlled inflation.

However, many Zimbabweans continue to complain about high prices, unemployment, power cuts, and the high cost of living, with the informal market still preferring the US dollar for most transactions.

Critics argue that while official figures may show stability, ordinary citizens are yet to feel the benefits.

The Zimbabwe-Kenya Bi-National Commission, which runs from November 23 to 27, is expected to result in several cooperation agreements between Harare and Nairobi.