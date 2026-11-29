JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Former South African president Jacob Zuma has appointed his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, as Acting Deputy Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, in a major political development that has reignited debate over leadership, internal party democracy and the influence of family ties in South African politics.

An appointment letter dated November 27, 2026, serves as the primary source of the development, confirming that Thuthukile has been appointed to the acting position with immediate effect. The letter also directs her deployment to the National Assembly, placing her in a prominent organisational and parliamentary role within the political movement founded and led by her father, Jacob Zuma.

The appointment marks a remarkable shift in Thuthukile’s political journey, coming just 17 days after she resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee on November 10.

Her departure followed growing tensions within the regional leadership and the prospect of disciplinary action. In her resignation letter, Thuthukile denied allegations of misconduct and criticised what she viewed as an increasingly intolerant political environment in which dissenting voices were being punished rather than accommodated.

She maintained that disagreements within the ANC should be addressed through constructive engagement instead of disciplinary measures designed to silence internal criticism.

However, her latest political move has attracted particular attention because of her previously expressed reservations about the MK Party.

In September 2025, Thuthukile reportedly described the emergence of the MK Party as unfortunate and questioned its political ideology, raising doubts about the circumstances surrounding its formation. Her subsequent acceptance of a senior leadership position within the same organisation represents a significant change in her political direction.

The appointment also comes amid renewed internal tensions within the MK Party following a court ruling involving her sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and former party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

On November 25, 2026, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg overturned their expulsions, declaring the decisions unlawful. Judge Lebogang Modiba reportedly found that the party had failed to follow proper disciplinary procedures when removing the two members.

The ruling restored their membership rights and directed the relevant parliamentary authorities to facilitate Ndhlela’s reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

Against this background, Thuthukile’s elevation introduces another significant development into the party’s ongoing leadership challenges.

Her deployment to Parliament could strengthen the MK Party’s representation in the National Assembly, giving her an opportunity to participate in legislative debates, parliamentary oversight and national political discussions.

Nevertheless, her appointment raises questions about internal democracy, political consistency and the influence of family relationships in leadership appointments.

For Jacob Zuma, the challenge will be to demonstrate that the decision serves the broader interests of the party and reflects its organisational priorities.

For Thuthukile, the responsibility will be to establish her credibility through effective leadership, political commitment and meaningful parliamentary contribution.

Her transition from an ANC regional leadership position to a senior role in her father’s political organisation captures the shifting alliances and ideological tensions shaping South Africa’s contemporary political landscape.

Ultimately, the appointment represents more than a change in party allegiance. It places the Zuma family and the MK Party’s internal leadership arrangements under renewed public scrutiny as the organisation seeks to consolidate its political influence and strengthen its position in South African politics.