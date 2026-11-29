In Malawi and across most of Africa, presidents are elected every five years.

If they perform well, they are given another five years.

Theoretically, this sounds democratic and fair.

In practice, it is recipe for short-term policies, unfinished projects, and leaders who spend more time campaigning than governing.

Five years is not enough to build a country. By the time a president settles in, it is already time to steady for the next election.

If we are serious about development, we need to change the laws.

Malawi should adopt a ten-year presidential term, with the possibility of one further five-year term if the electorate chooses so.

Ten years will give the president enough time to plan, implement and finish projects.

Let us look at how a five-year term actually works.

A new president spends the first year appointing new cabinet, learning the system, and blaming the previous government.

No tangible development happens as the bureaucracy is still adjusting.

The fifth year is for campaign. Everything stops.

The national budget becomes a campaign tool.

The president and cabinet ministers focus on rallies. Senior civil servants are worried about who will win.

So, we only get less than three years of working.

This is when projects are supposed to start and finish.

But real development does not happen in three years.

A major road, new hospital, power plant and education reforms all require more time.

Some people will counter-argue that “they are re-elected for another five years, so that is ten years in total.”

That is true ideally but in reality, the probability of being re-elected is very slim.

After five years, even a good president has made enemies, the economy nosedives, and the opposition unites.

Politics is expensive, divisive, and unpredictable.

Because of this uncertainty, most leaders spend the first term filling their pockets and securing their families and parties because they are not sure if they will get a second chance.

Why should one start a six year project that he or she will not commission? This results in abandoned and snail-paced projects.

Examples of projects that stalled or failed because five years is simply not enough include Zomba General Hospital extension, Tsangano-Neno-Mwaza road, the Green-Belt Initiative (Mega Farms), School of Excellence in each district and the Shire Zambezi Waterway.

A ten-year term, with a possible one-time five-year renewal, solves this.

Ten years is spacious enough for a president to plan and finish.

He can start a mega-project in year three and commission it in year seven of office.

He can reform the education curriculum and see the first cohort graduate.

With no re-election campaign until year ten, government will not shut down every five years.

The president can make unpopular but necessary decisions in year four without fear of immediate backlash.

Ministers will focus on delivery because their job depends on performance, not on who shouts loudest at a campaign rally.

This is not calling for life presidency. After ten years, the people must still decide.

If he has performed to their expectation, he will be granted one more five-year term.

However, if the president loses after the ten-year term, he cannot come back later to contest for the extra one-five-year term. That will protect us from recycled leadership.

When a leader knows he has ten years guaranteed, the rush to loot will disappear.

He can think about legacy because he will only be remembered for what he built, not how many cars he bought, in those ten years.

Nevertheless, a longer term does not mean less accountability. For this to work, parliament must be independent.

No Cabinet Minister should be a Member of Parliament. The Auditor General, ACB and the media must be funded and protected.

Malawi’s problems cannot be solved in three years.

The current system forces presidents to think like politicians rather than nation-builders.

A ten-year term with possible five-year term renewal will give leaders time to settle, work and be judged on results, not promises.

Ntaukira is an educator and freelance writer