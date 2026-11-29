LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court earlier in November ruled in favour of a creditor who seeks to recover a debt arising from a R200 million (about K20 billion) loan guaranteed by preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

According to the Weekend Nation Newspaper, in a ruling delivered on November 3 2026, Commercial Division Judge Jabbar Alide struck out the couple’s defence after they failed to respond to key claims by the creditor, JM BUSHa Investment Group Proprietary Limited, paving the way for enforcement in Malawi of a judgment obtained against them in South Africa.

The creditor claimed the outstanding debt had risen to R462 974 541.23 as at December 31 2025.

However, in an interview yesterday, Wapona Kita, lawyer representing Bushiri and his wife, said he had since obtained a stay of execution and filed an appeal challenging the High Court ruling.

In a separate interview, lawyer for JM BUSHa Investment Group Proprietary Limited, John Suzi Banda, confirmed that they had been served with the stay of execution and notice of appeal filed by the Bushiris.

“Yes, Bushiri filed a notice of appeal and that is being challenged by Busha Company. So, we are just waiting for the court to give us the date,” he said.

Justice Alide noted that Malawi has no specific law allowing South African court judgments to be directly registered and enforced in the country. He said creditors could, however, seek enforcement by bringing fresh cases under common law.

The dispute arose from a loan agreement signed on November 20 2017 between JM BUSHa Investment Group and Shepherd Bushiri Investments Proprietary Limited.

The creditor advanced R200 million, which was paid to Bushiri on December 4 2017. Bushiri and his wife guaranteed repayment, meaning they could be held personally responsible if Shepherd Bushiri Investments Proprietary Limited [an1]failed to pay.

After the principal debtor allegedly defaulted on interest payments, the creditor sued in South Africa. On March 23 2020, the High Court in Johannesburg, with the parties’ consent, ordered the company, Bushiri and his wife to pay R203 544 845.80, plus interest compounded monthly until full payment.

Attempts by the defendants to appeal against or cancel the judgment and stop its enforcement were unsuccessful. They later moved to Malawi, where they have ordinarily lived since late 2020.

On January 8 2026, the creditor brought a fresh case in the Malawi High Court, seeking enforcement of the South African judgment and payment of the outstanding R462.97 million, together with interest and legal costs.

Bushiri and his wife challenged the court’s authority to hear the case, arguing that the loan transaction and alleged breach were connected to South Africa. They also argued that the creditor should have used the cross-border insolvency provisions of the Insolvency Act.

But Justice Alide said the case was not about resolving the original loan dispute. It was about enforcing a judgment already made by a South African court.

He acknowledged that Malawi had no specific law on enforcing South African judgments but said this did not prevent creditors from suing on foreign judgments under common law. He relied on previous court decisions that had established this route.

The judge also rejected the argument that the matter should have been brought under insolvency law. He said the claim was for recovery of a debt from guarantors, not the administration of an insolvent estate. The creditor was therefore entitled to bring a fresh case through a summons under the 2017 Civil Procedure Rules.

Justice Alide then considered the creditor’s application to strike out the couple’s defence. He said court rules required defendants to clearly state which allegations they admitted or disputed. Raising legal objections did not excuse them from responding to the main claims, including the loan agreement, the South African judgment and their obligations as guarantors.

He found that the couple had failed to address these key allegations. Their defence, he said, left the creditor uncertain about what facts were actually disputed. He also ruled that the shortcomings could not be corrected because the legal objections raised by the defendants had already been rejected.

“In that regard, there is virtually no defence to the present matter,” he said.

Justice Alide struck out the couple’s defence and entered judgment for JM BUSHa Investment Group, but limited the ruling to enforcing the South African court’s March 23 2020 decision. The Malawi court could not change or go beyond that judgment.

The judge also urged Malawi to introduce a law allowing foreign court judgments to be recognised and enforced locally, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

He said growing cross-border trade and investment, as well as Malawi’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), made such a law urgent. South Africa, he noted, was arguably Malawi’s biggest trading partner in Africa, yet enforcing its court judgments remained difficult and costly.

He called on the ministries responsible for trade and justice to prioritise legislation on the matter. Until then, creditors would have to rely on the cumbersome common law process.

The court awarded costs on the standard basis, rejecting the creditor’s request for higher indemnity costs.

Source: Weekend Nation Newspaper