…Malawi 4-3 Albania…

YONGCHUAN-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers have started their campaign at the Chinese Football Association (CFA), Team China International Women’s Football Tournament with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Albania in Yongchuan, China, on Saturday.

The match was played at Yongchuan Sports Centre Stadium in Yongchuan District, Chongqing Municipality, as the Scorchers opened their campaign with an important victory in the four-nation competition.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Scorchers coach Randy Waldrum said there was still important work to be done, particularly in strengthening the team’s defence ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Waldrum’s assessment comes after his side conceded three goals against Albania, despite finding the net four times to secure maximum points in an entertaining encounter.

Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga, however, said keeping her teammates motivated and focused throughout the contest played an important role in securing the victory.

Tabitha gave Malawi an early advantage just three minutes into the first half, but Albania responded in the sixth minute through Fortesa Berisha before the same player struck again in the 21st minute to put her side 2-1 ahead.

The Scorchers went into the half-time break trailing but returned with renewed determination, with Asimenye Simwaka scoring in the 55th minute to restore parity.

Temwa Chawinga then put Malawi ahead for the second time in the 71st minute, raising hopes of a comfortable finish before Albania responded through Megi Doci in the 80th minute to make it 3-3.

With the match heading towards a draw, Simwaka emerged as Malawi’s match-winner, scoring her second goal in the 90th minute to seal a dramatic victory for Waldrum’s charges.

The result provides the Scorchers with a positive start to the competition, which forms part of their preparations for their historic maiden appearance at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Scorchers will next face Thailand on December 1, 2026, before concluding their tournament campaign against hosts China on December 4.