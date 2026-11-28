By Edwin Mbewe

CHONGQING-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers are set for a stern European examination when they lock horns with Albania on Saturday in the opening match of the CFA Team China International Women’s Football Tournament in Chongqing, China.

With the countdown to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil gathering momentum, the encounter presents the Scorchers with an important opportunity to measure their progress against European opposition and prove their growing credentials on the international stage.

For newly appointed head coach Randy Waldrum, however, Saturday’s showdown carries an added significance.

It will mark his first match in charge of the Malawi national team, offering an early glimpse into the challenge ahead as he begins shaping the squad for the country’s historic World Cup debut.

The American tactician is under no illusion about the task awaiting his charges, having closely studied Albania’s recent performances. He describes the European side as disciplined, organised and dangerous in attack.

Speaking to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) media Randy Waldrum said“We have watched video footage of some of their recent matches and they look like a very well organised team, as you would expect from a European team. They also look very efficient and clinical offensively,”.

But beyond the battle for victory, Waldrum sees the tournament as a crucial testing ground for his players, with the opportunity to identify the team’s strengths, expose weaknesses and determine what needs to be improved before the biggest stage in women’s football.

“I am using this tournament as an opportunity to evaluate our players, identify where our deficiencies are and also where our strengths are going to be. I am excited about the game with Albania for those reasons,” he added.

The Scorchers will face Albania on Saturday, 28 November, at Yongchuan Sports Centre Stadium before taking on Thailand on 1 December and hosts China PR on 4 December.

The four-nation tournament, organised by the Chinese Football Association, offers Malawi a rare opportunity to test its quality against teams from different footballing continents.

With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil representing a historic milestone for Malawi, every match counts.

And for Waldrum, the Albania encounter is the first opportunity to begin turning his vision into reality, as the Scorchers embark on an ambitious journey to establish themselves among the world’s best.