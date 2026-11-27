BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has defeated a lawsuit brought by a football fan who accused the association of negligence over an alleged stampede at Bingu National Stadium during Malawi’s match against Liberia in October 2025.

Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe dismissed Alfred Chikuse’s claim on November 23, 2026, after finding that he had failed to prove that he was injured during the alleged incident or that FAM was responsible. The court also ordered him to pay FAM’s legal costs.

Chikuse had sought compensation for pain and suffering, psychological distress, disfigurement and loss of enjoyment of life, alleging that poor crowd management at the stadium caused a stampede as supporters attempted to enter the venue for the Flames’ international fixture against Liberia.

He told the court that congestion developed after stadium gates were repeatedly opened and closed, allegedly resulting in a rush of spectators at an entrance along the road from Area 18 Interchange. He further claimed that the absence of an ambulance delayed medical assistance following the incident.

However, the case was weakened by questions over whether Chikuse had actually attended the match. The court reportedly noted that he had not produced sufficient evidence of his attendance, while the ticket he presented was still intact, raising doubts about whether he had entered the stadium.

The medical report presented by Chikuse also became a crucial factor in the ruling. It indicated that he had been admitted to the Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (LION) from September 13 to 23, 2025, before the October match, for treatment of a patella fracture.

The court further heard that Chikuse had not reported the alleged incident to FAM or the police and did not produce a police report or witnesses to support his account. FAM had disputed the allegations, arguing that it had adequate crowd-control arrangements and that the stadium gates were not directly managed by the association.

Despite dismissing the claim, the magistrate reportedly observed that FAM, as the organiser of the match, owed a duty of care to spectators. The court indicated that the association could have been found liable if Chikuse had successfully established that the alleged stampede occurred and that FAM’s actions or omissions caused his injuries.

The ruling brings an end to Chikuse’s attempt to obtain damages from the football governing body, with the court directing that FAM’s legal costs should be agreed upon by the parties or assessed by the court if they fail to reach an agreement.