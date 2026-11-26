By Norman Mangwere, Contributor

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governance of a modern state rests not merely on who holds power, but on how that power is structured, limited and exercised.

At the heart of Malawi’s constitutional

democracy lies a fundamental principle: the separation of powers.

First articulated by French political philosopher Montesquieu in his 1748 work The Spirit of the Laws, the doctrine proposes that to prevent tyranny and protect liberty, governmental power must be divided into three distinct branches.

This principle was adopted in the 1994 Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and remains essential to the functioning of our democracy.

The Three Branches of Government

The Constitution, in Sections 7, 8 and 9, clearly delineates the three organs of the state.

First, the Executive. Headed by the President as Head of State and Head of Government,

together with the Cabinet, the Executive is vested with the authority to implement and

enforce laws, formulate national policy, and manage public affairs and foreign relations.

Its legitimacy derives from the mandate given by the electorate.

Second, the Legislature. The National Assembly, comprising Members of Parliament and presided over by the Speaker, is the law-making body.

Beyond legislation,Parliament bears the critical responsibilities of representing the citizenry, scrutinizing executive action, and exercising oversight over public finances through the national budget.

Third, the Judiciary. Comprising the Supreme Court of Appeal, the High Court and

subordinate courts, and led by the Chief Justice, the Judiciary is mandated to interpret, protect and apply the Constitution and laws of Malawi.

Its independence, as guaranteed under Section 103 of the Constitution, is non-negotiable.

Checks and Balances: Why Separation Matters Separation does not mean isolation. The genius of the system lies in what is known as checks and balances, a mechanism that allows each branch to limit the excesses of the others while remaining within its constitutional mandate.

The Legislature checks the Executive through question time, committee inquiries and the power of impeachment.

The Executive participates in the legislative process through presidential assent to bills.

The Judiciary checks both the Legislature and the Executive through judicial review, with the power to declare any act or law that is inconsistent with the Constitution as invalid.

The President, on the other hand, appoints

judges on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, subject to

confirmation by Parliament.

This interdependence ensures that no single person or institution can become the sole

repository of power.

The Malawian Experience and the Path Forward

In Malawi’s democratic journey since 1994, adherence to this principle has been tested.

Periods of executive dominance over Parliament, concerns about judicial funding and appointments, and debates over the independence of oversight institutions have

reminded us that constitutional text alone is not sufficient.

The culture of constitutionalism must be nurtured.

Respecting the separation of powers is not a matter of political convenience.

It is a legal obligation and a safeguard for the rights enshrined in Chapter IV of our Constitution.

When the courts operate without fear or favour, when Parliament debates freely and

rigorously, and when the Executive governs within the law, the citizen is the ultimate

beneficiary.

For Malawi to consolidate its democracy and achieve its development aspirations under

Malawi 2063, all three branches must not only know their powers, but also respect their limits.

The strength of our democracy will be measured not by the power that is

exercised, but by the power that is restrained.