LILONGWE-(MANA)-The Concerned Citizens of Malawi-People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) and the Eastern Region Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Chapter have defended President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s leadership, saying limited public appearances do not necessarily demonstrate presidential incapacity or a leadership vacuum.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday in response to the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) statement of November 24, 2026, the organisations said any determination of presidential incapacity must follow constitutional procedures and evidentiary requirements rather than speculation about the President’s health.

The organisations also recognised the constitutional significance of First Vice President Dr Jane Ansah’s office, opposing gender-based discrimination and any unlawful interference with her constitutional responsibilities.

They called for leadership to be assessed through measurable progress in economic recovery, food security, healthcare, economic stability and public service delivery, emphasising that “Public appearances cannot substitute for these outcomes.”

The organisations reaffirmed their support for Mutharika’s administration and its efforts towards economic recovery and national development, while urging government to communicate regularly, safeguard constitutional institutions and demonstrate progress through credible evidence, saying Malawi needs “solutions, not speculation; constructive engagement, not unnecessary confrontation; and measurable progress, not ceremonial leadership.”