LILONGWE-(Malawi)-The country’s powerful religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has escalated its concerns over President Peter Mutharika’s public absence, demanding a live national address to clarify questions surrounding his health, the exercise of presidential responsibilities and the constitutional position of First Vice-President Jane Ansah.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and signed by PAC Chairperson Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale and Publicity Secretary Bishop Gilford Emmanuel Matonga, the interfaith organisation said continued uncertainty about the President’s condition was undermining public confidence and raising broader questions about governance.

PAC said the circumstances surrounding Mutharika’s return from a private visit to South Africa had intensified public speculation, despite government assurances that he was in good health.

The organisation questioned why the President returned without the public reception and celebrations that would ordinarily accompany his arrival, arguing that the circumstances had done little to dispel concerns about his condition.

It maintained that a live presidential address would provide an opportunity for Mutharika to reassure Malawians, clarify his availability and demonstrate his involvement in national affairs.

“Failing which, the issue of incapacitation of the Head of State remains on the radar,” PAC warned.

The latest statement represents a continuation of concerns the organisation first raised publicly on October 27, 2026, when it questioned the length of Mutharika’s private visit to South Africa and called for greater transparency about the management of government affairs in his absence.

In that earlier intervention, PAC proposed that First Vice-President Jane Ansah should discharge presidential responsibilities while Mutharika was outside the country, arguing that her position should be recognised in the administration of state affairs.

According to local media reports, Information and Communications Technology Minister Shadric Namalomba initially declined to comment on the October statement, saying it would be difficult to respond because the document was unsigned. However, PAC Publicity Secretary Bishop Gilford Matonga subsequently confirmed to the newspaper that the statement had originated from the organisation.

Mutharika returned to Malawi on October 31 after spending approximately 25 days in South Africa. Following his return, he maintained that he had remained in control of government business through regular communication with the Chief Secretary to the Government and Cabinet ministers.

However, PAC argues that government explanations have not sufficiently addressed the questions being raised by sections of the public.

**Constitutional role of First Vice-President

Beyond the health debate, PAC has challenged what it describes as the continued marginalisation of First Vice-President Jane Ansah in the performance of official state functions.

The organisation questioned why other government officials have continued presiding over national events when the First Vice-President is available to undertake such responsibilities.

It demanded that Ansah be allowed to perform her constitutional duties, arguing that her position on the presidential electoral ticket should not be undermined by political considerations.

PAC also cautioned against sidelining the First Vice-President because she is a woman, insisting that her constitutional standing must be respected regardless of political differences.

The committee emphasised that its position was not motivated by personal loyalty to Ansah, saying its concern was the proper functioning of government and respect for constitutional principles.

**Economic challenges deepen governance concerns

PAC further connected the leadership debate to Malawi’s economic difficulties, citing persistent fuel shortages, foreign exchange constraints and challenges affecting the availability of essential medicines in public health facilities.

It argued that these difficulties require effective leadership, transparency and accountability, warning that prolonged uncertainty could further weaken public confidence.

The organisation also disclosed that it had written to Mutharika on March 25 and September 30, 2026, seeking face-to-face meetings but had not secured an audience.

PAC said it had exhausted available avenues for private engagement before resorting to public statements, although it acknowledged efforts by some government officials to engage with the committee.

Constitutional process remains central

The debate also raises questions about Section 87 of the Constitution, which establishes the formal procedure for declaring a President incapacitated.

The provision requires a written declaration supported by independent medical certification and involving the First Vice-President and a majority of Cabinet members before it is submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Presidential absence from the country does not, by itself, constitute a formal declaration of incapacity.

PAC nevertheless insists that the government must address public concerns directly rather than allowing uncertainty to persist.

The committee concluded by demanding an immediate live national address, arguing that transparency about presidential leadership is essential to protecting constitutionalism, accountability and public trust.

The statement was adopted by PAC’s Board of Trustees, representing the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops, Malawi Council of Churches, Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, Evangelical Association of Malawi and Muslim Association of Malawi.