LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced 54-year-old Zulu Zungulira to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with his 16-year-old daughter.

Central West Region Police Publicist Foster Benjamin told the MaraviPost that convict started sleeping with his daughter in 2024 following the death of the victim’s mother.

“At the time, Zungulira told the child that her relatives didn’t want to stay with her since she was practising witchcraft.

“He took the victim to a certain man to exorcize her of the demons of witchcraft,” said Benjamin.

The publicist added, “When they got home, the father had sex with the little daughter claiming he had been instructed by the herbalist.

“After sex, he produced beads which he claimed had been extracted from her private parts as objects of witchcraft”.

In December 2025, Zungulira impregnated the victim and she revealed it to her grandmother in April this year, leading to his arrest by Chinsapo Police Unit officers.

The officers referred the victim to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she was found to be four months pregnant.

Zungulira appeared before Lilongwe Chief Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty, prompting the State to parade four witnesses against him.

He was found guilty as charged.

State Prosecutor Benedict Mathambo of Lilongwe Police Station asked the court to hand down a stiffer punishment.

He argued that Zungulira had traumatized the child who had quit school due to her pregnancy, hence deserving harshest sentence.

But, in his mitigation, he pleaded for leniency and forgiveness to go back home to fend for his children, including the victim.

In his sentencing, High Court Judge Bruno Kalemba agreed with the State and convicted Zungulira, slapping him with a 40 year jail term to deter others.

Zungulira comes from Miliyasi Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Njewa in Lilongwe District.