BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the world football governing body, has confirmed the host countries for the 2031 and 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

The announcement was made on Monday, November 23, 2026, through FIFA’s official Facebook page, confirming the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as hosts for the 2031 edition, while England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will host in 2035.

The 2031 tournament will be jointly hosted by four countries, making it the first Women’s World Cup to be staged across four nations.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica will welcome teams and supporters from around the world as women’s football continues to expand its global reach.

The 2035 edition will be hosted by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, marking a major moment for women’s football in the United Kingdom.

The 2035 tournament will also be the first football World Cup to be held in the United Kingdom since the 1966 men’s World Cup in England.

FIFA has also confirmed a major change to the competition format, with the number of participating teams increasing from 32 to 48.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be the last edition to feature 32 teams before the expansion takes effect in 2031.

The 2031 tournament will therefore become the first Women’s World Cup to feature 48 national teams, providing more countries with an opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.

The expansion is expected to create more opportunities for women’s football development, particularly in countries seeking to qualify for the global competition.

The 2035 tournament will maintain the expanded 48-team format, continuing the new era of the Women’s World Cup.

The decisions underline FIFA’s commitment to growing women’s football and giving more nations the opportunity to participate in the sport’s biggest international tournament.