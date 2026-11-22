By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC have continued their dominance of the Blantyre derby after completing a league double over city rivals Mighty Wanderers FC in the 2026/2027 FDH Bank Premiership season.

The People’s Team staged a remarkable comeback from a first-half deficit to register a 2-1 victory over the Nomads on Sunday, November 22, 2026, thanks to second-half goals from Tinaye Tsimba and substitute George Chaomba, opening a six-point gap at the summit of the league table.

Maravipost watched the thrilling encounter at Bingu National Stadium in the capital, Lilongwe, where supporters dressed in blue, white and red decorated the magnificent facility, creating a colourful atmosphere befitting Malawi’s biggest football rivalry.

Both teams started the match on a high note, displaying attacking intent through pressing, quick passing and supporting play.

However, it was Wanderers who drew first blood in the 13th minute when Lameck Mithi received a beautiful delivery from Stanley Sanudi before finding the back of the net to give the Nomads an early advantage.

As Wanderers continued mounting pressure on their opponents, Chawanangwa Gumbo was shown a yellow card in the 16th minute for fouling Singini in the middle of the park.

A minute later, Wanderers won a corner kick, which Gaddie Chirwa delivered nicely, but the Bullets defence managed to clear the danger.

Sensing danger, Bullets made an early adjustment to their line-up in the 27th minute, introducing Maxwell Gasten Phodo for Wongani Lungu.

The Nomads nearly doubled their advantage in the 29th minute, but Blessings Mwalilino failed to connect with a promising delivery from Mithi.

Wanderers continued enjoying the lion’s share of possession in the opening half, with Kudonto controlling the engine room and dictating the tempo of the game for the Nomads.

In the 34th minute, Bullets nearly restored parity through Tinaye Tsimba, but his free header was comfortably dealt with by Wanderers goalkeeper Khungwa.

As the first half approached its conclusion, the People’s Team gradually gained momentum, pushing forward in search of an equaliser.

Tsimba missed another opportunity in the 41st minute after Clever Kalambo unleashed a good cross into the penalty area, but the forward failed to connect with the ball.

Two minutes later, Yamikani Mologeni delivered a beautiful corner kick into the box, but Khungwa was once again equal to the task, clearing the danger.

The first half eventually came to an end with Bob Gerald Mpinganjira’s Wanderers holding a narrow 1-0 lead.

Bullets return stronger after the break

Coming into the second half, Bullets made another change, introducing former Blue Eagles FC midfielder Paul Master for Chawanangwa Gumbo.

Wanderers continued threatening the Bullets goal, and in the 50th minute, Dalitso Nahipa delivered a beautiful ball to Blessings Mwalilino inside the penalty area, but the attacker failed to connect with the opportunity that could have given the Nomads a second goal.

Three minutes later, Wanderers missed another scoring opportunity after Nahipa dribbled through a forest of Bullets players before sending the ball into the penalty area. Players from both sides scrambled for possession before the ball was eventually cleared wide.

Recognising the need for a tactical adjustment, Bullets head coach Wedson Nyirenda made a double substitution in the 54th minute, bringing on George Chaomba and Ephraim Kondowe for Misheck Billiat and Clever Kalambo.

The changes proved pivotal as Bullets gradually took control of the encounter.

Their persistence paid off in the 59th minute when Tinaye Tsimba rose highest to head home a well-delivered cross from Yamikani Mologeni, restoring parity and making it 1-1.

Wanderers responded by introducing fresh legs in the 61st minute, with Sama Henry and Isaac Kaliati replacing Dalitso Nahipa and Blessings Mwalilino.

The Nomads made another substitution in the 71st minute, bringing on Mphatso Kamanga for Blessings Singini.

In the 74th minute, Tsumba was fouled outside the 18-yard box, earning Bullets a free kick. Blessings Mpokera stepped up to take the set-piece, but Khungwa cleared the danger.

As the match entered its final stages, Wanderers continued searching for a winning goal and made another double substitution in the 80th minute, introducing Promise Kamwendo and Clement Nyondo for Lameck Mithi and Gaddie Chirwa.

Bullets were also forced into a change after substitute Maxwell Gasten Phodo sustained an injury in the 82nd minute, with Kondwani Tebulo coming on in his place.

Moments later, the People’s Team nearly completed the turnaround when Yankho Singo failed to connect with a promising opportunity created by George Chaomba, despite goalkeeper Khungwa having already been beaten.

Chaomba breaks Wanderers’ hearts in stoppage time

With 90 minutes of regulation time completed, the encounter appeared destined for a 1-1 draw as the referee signalled five minutes of added time.

However, the People’s Team had other ideas.

In the dying moments of the contest, substitute George Chaomba emerged as the hero after connecting with a neat cross from Yamikani Mologeni to send the ball into the back of the net, completing a dramatic comeback and handing Bullets a 2-1 advantage.

The late winner sparked celebrations among Bullets supporters as the referee soon brought the encounter to an end.

It was a memorable victory for Nyirenda’s men, who demonstrated resilience and determination to overturn a first-half deficit and secure all three points.

Tinaye Tsimba was later named Player of the Match following his crucial equalising goal and impressive contribution to the People’s Team’s comeback.

Coaches react to the derby

Speaking after the match, Wanderers head coach Bob Gerald Mpinganjira admitted that his side lost its rhythm in the second half, particularly after retreating deep into its own half instead of continuing to attack in search of more goals.

“We never attacked more in the second half. No wonder we conceded at the end of the match. Still, there are more games to go before the season ends, so yes, we are still title contenders,” said Mpinganjira.

On his part, Bullets head coach Wedson Nyirenda described the encounter as a game of two halves and acknowledged Wanderers’ impressive first-half performance, particularly their dominance in midfield.

He explained that his technical team had to change its system in the second half to counter Wanderers’ midfield strength and create opportunities to score.

“They had a good game in the midfield. That’s why we had to change our system in the second half to get those two goals.

“We have managed to beat all title contenders, Silver, Blue Eagles and today Wanderers. It gives confidence, but the league is not yet over because it is a marathon,” said Nyirenda.

Bullets strengthen their grip at the summit

Following Sunday’s victory, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have strengthened their position at the top of the 2026/2027 FDH Bank Premiership standings with 45 points from 20 matches.

Mighty Wanderers remain second with 39 points, level with third-placed Silver Strikers FC, who also have 39 points.

Silver Strikers defeated Blue Eagles FC 2-1 at Silver Stadium on Saturday, leaving the latter in fourth position with 35 points.

The six-point advantage gives Bullets a significant boost in their quest for another league title, although Nyirenda has maintained that the championship race is far from over.

Head-to-head: Bullets extend dominance over Wanderers

The Blantyre derby remains one of the most celebrated rivalries in Malawian football, with both clubs enjoying massive support and a rich history of competition.

Sunday’s encounter marked the 81st league meeting between the two sides, with Bullets further extending their advantage in the historical head-to-head record.

According to historical league statistics covering meetings since 2015, Bullets had won seven of the previous 21 encounters, while Wanderers had registered three victories. Eleven matches had ended in draws, with Bullets holding a narrow 20-18 advantage in goals.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Wanderers (League meetings since 2015).

The latest result also means Bullets have completed a league double over their city rivals in the 2026/2027 campaign, having won the first-round encounter 2-1 in May.

For the People’s Team, Sunday’s victory was more than just three points. It was another statement of intent in the title race, a successful defence of their position at the summit and a further demonstration of their growing dominance over their traditional rivals.

As the season progresses, the Nomads will have to find answers to Bullets’ renewed confidence if they are to revive their championship ambitions.