LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-What may appear to be an ordinary radio programme has grown into a platform for women across Malawi to build friendships, share experiences and explore opportunities for economic empowerment.

The Zokonda Amai Macheza programme, aired on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), has become more than just a platform for exchanging greetings and conversations.

It has helped bring women together, creating networks that are translating into practical economic activities and stronger community relationships.

This was evident on Saturday November 21 when women from different parts of the country gathered at Kamuzu Palace for a special Zokonda Amai celebration, reflecting on their achievements, friendships and shared experiences.

Beyond social connections, the initiative has opened doors for women to explore income-generating activities, including group farming, beekeeping and other business ventures.

Through working together, women are finding opportunities to improve their livelihoods while supporting one another.

The gathering was also a celebration of talent, culture and appreciation, with performances from renowned musicians Lulu and Mathumela Banda, alongside Masintha Women Choir, Mchezi Women Choir and Kasungu CCAP Choir.

The performers dedicated songs to the First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika, in recognition of her role in the initiative.

Women from various government ministries, civil service departments and parastatal organisations attended the event, demonstrating the programme’s ability to bring together women from different professional and social backgrounds.

Among the notable attendees were Minister of Gender Mary Navicha, Minister of Agriculture Roza Mbilizi, Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga, Minister of Mining Thoko Tembo, and Tadala, wife of Enoch Chihana.

Also present were MBC Director General Benson Tembo and the corporation’s Board Chairperson.

The celebration demonstrated that when women come together, their interactions can go beyond friendship to create opportunities for entrepreneurship, cooperation and collective development.