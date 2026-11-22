HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Prominent preacher and founder of Spirit Embassy Church, Prophet Uebert Angel, has reportedly been arrested in Harare over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, in a major development that has drawn attention to the intersection of religious influence, public accountability and criminal investigations in Zimbabwe.

According to Herald, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, that Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had confirmed the arrest through national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi told the publication that Angel had been arrested that afternoon and that further information would be provided in due course. Zifm News also reported the development, while the arrest location was identified as the Hippodrome in Harare.

Nyathi confirmed that the allegations prompting the arrest involved indecent assault and sodomy. His statement marked an important development in a matter that had previously attracted public attention following reports of a complaint against the controversial religious leader.

The reported arrest represents a significant escalation in the controversy surrounding Angel, whose religious activities and public profile have made him a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s religious and political landscape.