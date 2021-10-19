HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A sex party that took place in Kuwadzana was raided at midnight by the police over the weekend following a tip-off.

A flier for the party had been circulating on social media and a total of sixteen people, six women, and ten men, were nabbed by police officers with some caught while in the act on Saturday night.

According to H-Metro, one 35-year-old Reyn Mabva is the owner of the house where the sex party took place.

Thokozani Tshuma 24, Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutiswa 36, Loveness Zindi 34, and Sithatisiwe Kufa, 21 are some of the ladies who were arrested while Luis Zvanhasi, 24, Daniel Divala 23, Alexio Chibanda 41, Munashe Masawi 25, Praisemore Makuni, 39, Samuel Makore 37, Paul Nhodza 35, Reyn Mabva, 35, Mark Tafirenyika, 32 and Edward Kanengoni, 29 are some of the men who were arrested.

The Sodom and Gomorrah party was allegedly organized by Moleen Mashingaidza who is reported to have posted an advert on a WhatsApp group inviting men to bring US$20 to be accorded the chance to have sex with all the six ladies.

Zimbabwe Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying Mabva faces criminal charges for turning his house into a brothel while Mashingaide faces disorderly conduct.

“Police have arrested 16 people that included six ladies at a house in Kuwadzana on Saturday night, October 16, 2021 following a tip-off,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Some of the partners were found having sex and are now facing disorderly conduct. The owner of the house is facing criminal charges for turning his house into a brothel. The party was advertised from October 14, 2021, on a Whatsapp group.

In the advert, men were invited to pay 200 bond meant for buying condoms and toiletries and bring US$20 to get an opportunity to have sex with all the ladies in attendance.

“They gathered from 10:30 pm and police pounced at the party around midnight and recovered a plastic bag full of condoms and US$85,” said Ass Comm Nyathi

He warned people over engaging in sex parties and gathering people to expose them to Covid-19, disregarding set down measures and curfew time.

Source:iHarare