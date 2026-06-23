SADC Troika backs Madagascar transition, approves DRC goodwill mission

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Southern African Development Community Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation has endorsed a report on Madagascar’s political situation and greenlit the deployment of a regional goodwill mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at bolstering peace in the region.

The Extraordinary Summit was held virtually, with Malawi’s Second Vice-President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana attending on behalf of President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In its resolutions, the Troika urged Madagascar’s transitional leadership to drive an inclusive democratic process within a 24-month timeline.

The bloc stressed the need to protect human rights and lay the groundwork for elections that are free, fair and credible.

On the DRC, the summit approved sending a regional goodwill mission. SADC said the team will work with Congolese authorities and stakeholders to support stability efforts amid ongoing security challenges in the eastern parts of the country.

The mission’s mandate is expected to focus on dialogue, confidence-building and coordination with existing peace initiatives.

Leaders at the meeting reiterated that lasting stability in Southern Africa depends on constitutional rule, respect for citizens’ rights, and timely democratic transitions.

They called on member states to back the resolutions and provide the necessary support for both the Madagascar process and the DRC mission.

The Troika comprises the chair, incoming chair and outgoing chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Its decisions guide regional responses to conflict and governance issues.