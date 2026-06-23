Mpinganjira family donates MK100 million to boost DoDMA’s repatriation efforts

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira and his family have donated MK100 million to the Government of Malawi through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to support the ongoing voluntary repatriation of Malawians prompted by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The donation comes as government intensifies efforts to bring home thousands of Malawians who have sought assistance to return following unrest and anti-foreigner violence in some parts of South Africa.

Presenting the contribution in Blantyre on Tuesday, Mpinganjira said the decision was driven by compassion after witnessing the plight of affected Malawians.

“We have been watching, like everyone else, what is happening on television, and the pictures are very moving. It is a very sad story. As a family, we sat down and agreed that we should do something to help, no matter how small,” he said.

He urged businesses and individuals to support the national effort, stressing that collective action can make a meaningful impact.

“We should not be discouraged by the size of the challenge. If each of us contributes in small ways, together we can make a significant difference.

“The corporate world has a responsibility because the people who are suffering are the very communities we serve,” said Mpinganjira.

Speaking after receiving the donation, DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Moleni described the gesture as a timely boost to the government’s humanitarian response and thanked the Mpinganjira family for demonstrating solidarity with affected citizens.

He noted that many of those seeking repatriation fled with nothing and require assistance to travel safely back to Malawi.

“We are very grateful to the Mpinganjira family for the donation. We have enormous resource needs, and this is a remarkable demonstration of kindness.”

“This support has come at the right time. The funds will go directly towards hiring buses for returnees, and we continue to appeal to individuals, companies, development partners and well-wishers to emulate this example. Support can come in many forms, including transport, food, clothing or financial contributions,” he said.

Government estimates indicate that approximately 15,000 Malawians have registered for voluntary repatriation from South Africa, and around 3,000 have already been brought back to Malawi.

DoDMA has projected that the nationwide operation will require about NK24.6 billion to cover transportation, reception services, coordination and related humanitarian costs.