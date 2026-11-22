By Mphatso Nkuonera

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Malawian humanitarian worker, Lion Francis Mphepo has received the prestigious International President’s Award from Lions Clubs International in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian services to marginalised people around the world over the past 50 years.

In a letter dated October 2026, the organisation’s International President, Mark S. Lyon, commended Mphepo for his excellence in serving people in need, leadership and dedication to strengthening communities.

Mphepo, a Past District Governor and Melvin Jones Fellow, said the recognition reflected his longstanding commitment to humanitarian work through the International Association of Lions Clubs.

“This award is in recognition of my humanitarian services that I have been providing to marginalised people in the world through the International Association of Lions Clubs for the past 50 years,” he said.

He said he was proud to be associated with an organisation founded by Melvin Jones in Chicago, United States of America, in 1917, which has since grown to approximately 1.35 million members worldwide.

He described the recognition as an encouragement to continue serving humanity in line with the organisation’s enduring motto, WE SERVE.

In his congratulatory letter, Lyon expressed personal gratitude for Mphepo’s efforts and accomplishments, noting that his dedication and leadership were strengthening his club and community while helping preserve the organisation’s legacy of humanitarian service.