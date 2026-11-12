China donates 30 electric sewing machines to BEAM Trust

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has received 30 electric sewing machines from the Chinese government to support women’s and youth empowerment through skills development, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities under the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust.

The machines were presented by China’s Ambassador to Malawi, Lu Xu, during a meeting with the First Lady at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe. The donation is intended to help beneficiaries acquire practical skills, establish income-generating activities and build sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Professor Mutharika, who is Patron of BEAM Trust, said empowering women and young people was fundamental to Malawi’s economic development and the creation of self-reliant communities.

She observed that providing vulnerable groups with practical skills and appropriate equipment could open doors to entrepreneurship, improve household incomes and reduce economic dependency.

The First Lady described the donation as a meaningful intervention that would give beneficiaries an opportunity to expand their economic prospects, establish sustainable businesses and achieve financial independence.

She further assured the donors that BEAM Trust would ensure the sewing machines were distributed to deserving beneficiaries and used strictly for their intended purposes to maximise their impact.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Lu Xu commended BEAM Trust for its contribution to improving the welfare of vulnerable women and children across Malawi.

She said she had followed the organisation’s activities and was impressed by its commitment to transforming lives through community-based initiatives, explaining that this had inspired China’s decision to support the organisation.

The 30 electric sewing machines are expected to strengthen vocational training and provide beneficiaries with opportunities to venture into tailoring, garment production and other small-scale businesses.

The donation also underscores the importance of international partnerships in promoting women’s economic participation, youth development and grassroots entrepreneurship as part of Malawi’s broader development agenda.