LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi and Japan have celebrated 55 years of cooperation through the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) programme, a milestone which according to Government officials is a clear testimony of the strong confidence Japan has in President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s leadership.

Speaking during the celebrations in Lilongwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. George Chaponda, said the partnership remains important to Malawi’s development agenda, particularly Vision 2063.

According to Minister Chaponda, as reported during the event, the continued support from Japan is because of President Mutharika’s sound foreign policy and his ability to build trusted relationships with development partners.

“The partnership remains important to Malawi’s development agenda, particularly Vision 2063, and we encourage Japan to continue supporting the country’s priority sectors,” said Chaponda in an interview with this reporter.

Chaponda was quoted as saying that under President Mutharika, Malawi has become a respected partner on the international stage, and that Japan’s 55-year stay is proof that the world trusts the leadership of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Naito Yasushi, said 1,983 volunteers have served in Malawi so far, with the number expected to reach 2,000 by February 2027.

According to Ambassador Yasushi, as reported at the function, Japan is happy to work with Malawi under President Mutharika because his Government provides a conducive environment for development cooperation.

In his remarks, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Yukinari Tanaka commended the volunteers for working closely with Malawian communities in addressing social challenges, describing the programme as an important pillar of friendship between the two countries.

As reported by JICA, Tanaka said the volunteers support Malawi’s crucial sectors such as education, health, agriculture and community development, sectors which he said are being transformed under President Mutharika’s vision.

According to officials present at the celebrations, the 55 years of cooperation is not just about volunteers, but about the deep respect and confidence Japan has in President Mutharika’s administration to deliver development for Malawians.

Malawians who attended the event were quoted as saying President Mutharika has brought back Malawi’s dignity abroad, making partners like Japan to continue standing with Malawi.

The JOCV programme remains one of the strongest pillars of Malawi-Japan relations, built on trust, friendship and shared development goals under President Mutharika’s leadership.