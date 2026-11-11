One Acre Fund aids 149,000 Malawian farmers with inputs, climate-smart training in El Niño readiness

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One Acre Fund Malawi has officially launched its seasonal input distribution across nine districts by providing 149, 000 farmers with inputs and climate-smart training ahead of El Niño.

With investment about MK54.6 billion, Acre Fund is implementing the initiative under the Input Loan Programme in nine districts including Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Machinga, Ntcheu, Dedza and Lilongwe.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post after the season launch, One Acres Fund’s Field Operations Lead, Fred Chibwana disclosed that the initiative focuses on providing inputs to farmers on credit to bridge the farmers’ cash flow gaps; the program further provides training that supports farmers in improving their productivity.

Chibwana added that the program is also designed to eliminate upfront cost barriers, the programme provides smallholder farmers with high quality seed and fertilizer on credit, backed by a flexible 10-month repayment window.

“The initiative wants to maximize harvest outcomes despite anticipated climate challenges, enrolled farmers receive comprehensive field extension training on climate-smart farming techniques and El Niño mitigation.

“Therefore in response to early meteorological forecasts indicating a high likelihood of drought, this season’s distribution prioritizes early-maturing seed varieties to accelerate crop establishment”, Chibwana stated.

He explains further, “additionally, all enrolled farmers are protected by comprehensive climate risk insurance, safeguarding their household investments and providing a financial safety net in the event of yield loss”.

As to why the initiative matters for farmers, Chibwana disclosed that the program wants to eliminate cash-flow barriers and supply delays and also frontline defense against climate shocks

“Access to inputs is only half the battle. Through a dedicated network of community-based Field Officers, enrolled farmers participate in weekly hands-on extension sessions.

“This season’s training focuses heavily on El Niño preparedness—equipping farmers with drought-smart techniques, such as micro-dosing, organic composting, precision spacing, and optimal planting timing, to protect crop yields against dry spells”, added Chibwana.

Smiling farmers

One of the initiatives’ beneficiaries Rabecca Mezani from Ntcheu testifies how struggled to buy inputs due to high cash prices in local shops before joining One Acre Fund in 2023

Rabecca confessed that without access to credit or reliable supplies, her half-acre farm produced a meager 200 kg of maize—barely enough to feed her household.

Since enrolling in the Input Loan Programme, Rabecca’s harvests have more than tripled, reaching up to 700 kg (14 bags) in a good season.

“Farming with One Acre Fund gives me the peace of mind and support I need to harvest enough. I receive inputs and fertilizer well before the first rains, which is essential for any smallholder farmer.

“The flexible repayment terms make a huge difference—I can pay gradually without struggling to raise cash upfront in the face of rising fertilizer prices. Today, my yields support my family, and I farm with confidence,” Mezani lauds.

With guaranteed early input delivery, flexible credit and practical training in climate-resilient practices including compost manure production, Rabecca no longer views farming as a survival struggle.

She treats her farm as a viable enterprise and can dream bigger for her family’s future.

One Acre Fund Malawi empowers smallholder farmers to boost household incomes and strengthen climate resilience through an integrated suite of agricultural and agroforestry solutions.

In Malawi, where operations began in 2013 and as of 2026, One Acre Fund has reached over 750,000 smallholders across 13 districts in the Central and Southern regions.

Through an integrated service model—combining input loan financing, rural retail distribution, direct market linkages, and agroforestry initiatives such as the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) carbon credit project—One Acre Fund empowers Malawian farmers to raise crop yields, adapt to climate volatility, and achieve long-term economic resilience