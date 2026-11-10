Malawi mourns rising academic star Rauline Moses

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has lost a promising young academic and budding entrepreneur following the untimely death of 21-year-old Rauline Moses, daughter of Mzuzu City Mayor Councillor Chiyembekezo Glyn Moses.

Rauline’s death has plunged her family, friends, fellow students and the wider community into mourning, cutting short the life of a young woman whose academic achievements, entrepreneurial initiative and ambitions reflected a determination to build a successful future.

She was a Bachelor of Science in Geology student at the University of Malawi, where she had distinguished herself through impressive academic performance and a strong commitment to her studies.

Her academic excellence was previously recognised by Kwera, which profiled her as a third-year University of Malawi student pursuing Geology and celebrated her impressive 3.75 grade point average (GPA) in the previous semester.

The profile also highlighted her determination to overcome academic challenges, including periods of illness and discouragement, while maintaining her commitment to achieving her educational goals.

Beyond the classroom, Rauline demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit by establishing QUAD CAFÉ, a mobile snacks business through which she sold dumplings on weekends and delivered orders to customers.

Her initiative demonstrated that she was not only focused on academic achievement but was also developing practical business skills and exploring opportunities for financial independence.

According to information shared by people close to the family, Rauline had scored an impressive 14 points in her Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations, an achievement that helped pave the way for her university education.

She was reportedly looking forward to furthering her academic journey in Japan, where she had ambitions of pursuing postgraduate studies after completing her undergraduate programme.

However, those dreams were tragically cut short when she died in Mzuzu on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following a brief illness, according to information surrounding her death.

Her specific medical condition and the confirmed medical cause of death have not been publicly established in the information available for this report.

Her death attracted national attention, with Vice President Jane Ansah attending her burial ceremony at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe on Monday, November 9, 2026, to stand in solidarity with the grieving Moses family.

During the funeral ceremony, Ansah conveyed a message of condolence and encouraged the bereaved family to remain steadfast in their faith, seek comfort in God and draw strength from His promises during their difficult period of grief.

Her presence underscored the importance of compassion, solidarity and national togetherness when families experience devastating personal losses.

For the Moses family, the loss represents more than the death of a daughter; it is the painful interruption of a promising life filled with educational aspirations, entrepreneurial ambitions and possibilities that will never be realised.

Rauline’s academic determination, entrepreneurial initiative and aspirations for international postgraduate studies leave behind a powerful reminder of the potential that young Malawians possess and the devastating impact of losing promising lives prematurely.