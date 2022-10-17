UNIMA student at Songwe Hill in Phalombe

By Christian Kaundo

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Final year Students pursuing Earth Sciences from University of Malawi (UNIMA) over the weekend visited Songwe Hill rare earth project in Phalombe.

This was an education visit which was facilitated by Dr. Dyson Moses, a geologist and senior lecturer in Department of Geography and Earth Sciences.

The trip was aimed at enhancing teaching curricular as well giving students practical experience and also for students to appreciate the mining industry.

At the site, the upcoming geologists were exposed to the geology and mineralization of Songwe Hill; exploratory drilling; core recovery and rock quality designing ( RQD) calculations.

Geologists for Mkango Resources Limited, Chikondi Mcheka and Fungai Kamzimbi imparted the necessary practical knowledge to the geology students.

They took the students uphill to demonstrate how the drilling occurred during the exploration stage and they also explained its mineralization.

According to the feasibility studies conducted on the Songwe Hill, about 21 metric tonnes of rare earths will be extracted and the project has a mine life of at least 20 years.

Lecturer Moses expressed gratitude to Mkango Resources Limited for its support towards the learning of the students.

Rare earths are minerals which are on high demand worldwide mainly used for manufacturing of magnetic materials in TV’s , planes and phones among other technological equipment.

