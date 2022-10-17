Airborne Rangers FC beat LUANAR FC

………AIRBORNE 3-0 LUANAR

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(Maravipost)-The students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been denied agribusiness loan by Finance company Nyasa Capital.

LUANAR failed to beat Airborne Rangers FC from the Parachute Battalion in a field day at Soldiers den, Airborne ground.

The Flying soldiers utilized the chances of playing at home to baptize Millias Pofera Jegwe’s students 3-0 and boot them out of the Nyasa Capital Cup and booked a spot in the round of 16.

Airborne Rangers FC who have the mission to return in the TNM Superleague this season, dominated the play in many departments as the students were busy chasing their own shadows.

Airborne Rangers FC who outplayed the visitors scored through Rosiscky Ibrahim at 28th minute and Raymond Yawali a brace at 38th and 81st minute respectively.

Yawali has been a prominent attacker for the Rangers this season even in Chipiku league banging goals like nobody’s business.

Millias Pofera Jegwe acknowledged the defeat saying their counterpart, Airborne, were on top of their game and deserved to win the match.

He added the host utilized their chances while his boys were not clinical in attack as their Marksman Innocent “Hazard” Makawano’s efforts were denied by the cross bar.

“Let me applaud the officiating team of the day,they handled it in a Professional manner. Airborne played well and I will not be surprised if they finish as champions in the cup,all the best to them”, Jegwe was quoted.

“Teams have to anticipate vengeance from this Airborne Rangers Triumph, We have been strengthened and this is our season, that we want to perform wonders”, added Jegwe.

The General Secretary of the Flying soldiers, Madalo Mkwate was delighted with the victory saying reaching the round of 16 of the cup gives them another muscle to remain focused.

“We need to keep ourselves running, competing with these teams by any chance given as you know we didn’t do better in our last games in Chipiku. It taught us something. We are upbeat of winning the cup as we maintain our goal of returning in the TNM Super League”, Mkwate joyfully said.

In other results this week,St Gabriel Medicals FC defeated Support Battalion FC 4-2 in penalties, after regulation time ended 0-0 on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

On Sunday Dedza Young Soccer knocked out Ntchisi based Ngwanje FC with a 2-0 margin in a game played at MACOF ground.

While game involving Mchinji Boma Strikers FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC failed to complete in penalty shoot outs due to the darkness that engulfed Mchinji community ground after regulation time ended 2-2.

The two teams played 22 kicks a piece before Chipiliro Phiri the center referee ended the proceedings due to the darkness.

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) is expected to make determination on the matter.

