MK30 billion AIP stolen



By Vincent Gunde



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Human Right’s Ambassadors (HRA) Deputy Director Happy Chizaso Gondwe, has claimed that MK30 billion meant for Affordable Input Programme (AIP]) was not stolen but shared amongst Tonse Alliance partners for them to see a change in their parties.

Ever since Agriculture service committee of Parliament Sammer Suleman broke the news that MK30 billion AIP was stolen at the Ministry of Agriculture headquarters, there has been silence from the Alliance partners a development which is worrisome to the country.

No Alliance partner stood up to stand with farmers to account for the missing money believed to have entered into an account of an animal slaughtering company.

All Tonse Alliance partners are quiet meaning that the partners entered into government not for servant leadership but to steal and become rich.

Gondwe alleges that the said missing money entered into President Lazarus Chakwera’s personal bank account in the United Kingdom (UK) arguing that it is not surprising that the ACB was not consulted or notified in the money transactions.

Gondwe has dared President Chakwera that if he is not involved in the fertilizer scam, he should fire his Agriculture Minister Lobin Lowe and Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe for investigations to commence so that all involved must be brought to book for prosecutions.

He noted that President Chakwera failure to fire these two ministers in the fertilizer scam would make Malawians to suspect that he is part of the deal and this has defeated his HI-5 Agenda for servant leadership in government.

Gondwe therefore faulted Gwengwe for approving payment of the money without the blessings of the ACB saying jumping the ACB is speaking for itself that Tonse Alliance government is thieving in government and cannot be trusted in any way.

Gondwe said there are many business persons within Malawi who could have been given the tender to supply fertilizer citing Mulli Brothers, Newton Kambala and others, wondering why Government opted for a foreign butchery company which in the end duped the Agriculture Ministry.

“This is October, there is nothing for farmers and they are not aware where to access the fertilizers with ADMARC closed,” worried Gondwe.

The country’s graft agency, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) plans to probe on the matter.

