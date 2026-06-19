ActionAid Malawi dares journalists on “Fund Our Future Climate Justice Campaign” effective reporting

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-ActionAid Malawi has challenged local media on much touted Fund Our Future Climate Justice Campaign” effective reporting in amplifying community voices and promoting accountability for climate finance commitments.

Launched in August 2023, the campaign calls for fairness, accountability and solidarity. It demands that wealthy, high-emitting countries honor their responsibilities by providing adequate, accessible and predictable climate finance to countries including Malawi.

ActionAid Malawi Executive Director Yandura Chipeta told the media orientation on Thursday, June 18, 2025 in Dowa that climate finance should not increase the debt burden of vulnerable nations.

“Instead, it should enable communities to adapt to climate change, recover from climate-induced losses and build resilience for future generations. The campaign also advocates for financing that reaches the people who are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, particularly women, girls, young people, children and local communities who are already leading innovative solutions despite having limited resources.

“We believe that those closest to the problem are often closest to the solution, and they deserve meaningful investment and support. This is where your role as journalists becomes indispensable,” appeals Chipeta.

She obsers further, “The media is not simply an observer of events. The media is a partner in development and an important driver of social change. Through

accurate, balanced and people-centered reporting, you can help the nation understand that climate change is not merely about changing weather patterns. It is about people’s lives, their livelihoods, their rights and their future.

“Your reporting can bring national attention to the experiences of farming families who have lost their harvests, women walking kilometers in search of water, children whose education has been disrupted by floods, and communities struggling to rebuild after disasters. These stories can influence policy, promote accountability

and encourage greater investment in climate action”.

Chipeta adds, “You also have the power to hold governments, institutions and the

international community accountable for the commitments they have made on climate finance and climate justice. In doing so, you become an essential part of the movement towards a more just and resilient Malawi.

“This orientation is therefore more than an information-sharing meeting. It is the beginning of a stronger partnership between ActionAid Malawi and the media. We hope that by the end of this engagement, you will have a deeper understanding of climate justice, the objectives of the Fund Our Future Campaign and the opportunities that exist to tell compelling stories that place people at the centre

of climate reporting”.

Chipeta appeals further, “As communicators, you have the unique ability to shape narratives, challenge misinformation and ensure that the voices of the most

vulnerable communities are heard where decisions are made. Allow me to conclude by reminding us that climate justice is not only about protecting the environment; it is about protecting people.

“It is about ensuring that every child can go to school without interruption, every family can produce enough food, every woman can live with dignity, and every community has the opportunity to thrive despite the challenges posed by climate change. Together, government, civil society, development partners, communities

and the media can help build a Malawi that is more resilient, more equitable and more just”.

The orientation attracted journalists from community and national radio stations, print, online publications across the country.

Malawi contributes approximately 0.04% to total global greenhouse gas emissions, yet year after year as communinies continue to experience severe climate-related disasters that cost lives, destroy livelihoods and undermine our national development.