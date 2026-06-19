CDEDI slams MERA fuel cut as ‘mockery’ amid cost of living crisis

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority has announced a reduction in fuel pump prices effective midnight today, 19th June 2026, but the move has already drawn sharp criticism from the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), which calls the cuts an insult to struggling Malawians.

In a press release dated 18th June 2026, MERA Board Chairperson Lucas Kondowe said the reductions follow recommendations from the Energy Pricing Committee after Free on Board prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene fell in May. Under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, all three products qualified for a cut because the drop in Inbond Landed Costs exceeded the ±5% trigger band.

Effective 00:00hrs on 19th June 2026, petrol has dropped by 9.50% from K6,209 to K5,619 per litre, diesel is down 5.70% from K6,687 to K6,306 per litre, and kerosene has seen the biggest cut of 16.43% from K5,709 to K4,771 per litre.

MERA noted that geopolitical conflict in the Middle East continues to impact global petroleum prices and supply chains, but said it will keep monitoring the market.

Kondowe says, with the current situation, retail operators must not exceed the new maximum pump prices.

But CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has reacted angrily, dismissing the reduction as a mockery to the plight of Malawians.

“This reduction is a mockery to the plight of Malawians. In a space of 3 months they increased by an average of 75 percent, in all fairness they cannot reduce by maximum 9 percent only,” Namiwa said in expressing displeasure.

He argues that the cut is too little to make a meaningful impact on the high cost of living that has pushed millions into dehumanizing poverty.

The CDEDI Executive Director maintains that fuel pump prices should be between K4,500 and K5,000 per litre if at all authorities are to offer real relief.

The watchdog organisation representative also targeted levies built into the pricing structure.

He has since demanded that Road and Malawi Rural Electrification levies be reduced from the current 200 percent increment effected in January, and that the MK350 under recovery be scrapped off entirely.

“Malawians can’t breathe,” Namiwa stated, linking the current fuel costs to deepening economic hardship.

The last pump price revision was on 8th May 2026. While kerosene saw a significant drop, petrol and diesel cuts were under 10%.

The new prices come as households and businesses continue to grapple with inflation and transport costs that spiked after the previous 75 percent average increase.

However, MERA says pricing is based on FOB prices, freight rates, railage, insurance, handling, in-transit losses, levies and margins.